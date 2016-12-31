State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4,891,000 Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 38.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) traded up 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,928 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4,891,000 Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d-has-4891000-position-in-spirit-airlines-inc-save/1136969.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Vetr upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

In other Spirit Airlines news, CFO Edward M. Christie III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $467,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmundo Miranda sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company’s all-Airbus fleet operates more than 385 daily flights to 56 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. Its ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) business model provides low, unbundled base fares that remove components traditionally included in the price of an airline ticket.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.