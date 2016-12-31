State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $914,000 Stake in News Corporation (NWSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News Corporation were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in News Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in News Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in News Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in News Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in News Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded down 1.72% on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,247 shares. News Corporation has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.66 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. News Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut News Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation cut News Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut News Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of News Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other News Corporation news, CFO Bedi Ajay Singh sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $429,642.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,468.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Corporation Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

