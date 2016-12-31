State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 67,260 Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 2,032.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 38.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,155,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 159,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 15.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) traded up 2.04% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,903 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.32.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business earned $251.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 504.76%.

CBL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

