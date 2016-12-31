Starz Inc. (STRZA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Starz Inc. (NASDAQ:STRZA) by 254.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of Starz worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starz during the third quarter valued at $3,626,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Starz by 0.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 364,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starz during the third quarter valued at $9,357,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Starz by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of Starz by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 576,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starz (NASDAQ:STRZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $407.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.52 million. Starz had a return on equity of 77.85% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/starz-inc-strza-shares-bought-by-jpmorgan-chase-co/1136927.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on Starz in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Starz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, major shareholder Merion Investment Management L purchased 386,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,120,762.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Starz

Starz is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company provides subscription video programming in the United States to cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies and online video providers. The Company’s segments include Starz Networks and Starz Distribution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starz Inc. (NASDAQ:STRZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Starz Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starz Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.