Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. 198,183 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company earned $539.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.36 million. Southwest Gas Corporation had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Southwest Gas Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas Corporation

Southwest Gas Corporation is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas in Arizona, Nevada and California. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc, (Centuri).

