Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sonic Automotive has outperformed the Zacks-categorized Retail/Wholesale Auto/Truck industry so far this year based on capital deployment strategies, store expansion and different initiatives undertaken to boost the company’s performance. Earnings per share of the company are expected to rise in 2016. However, Sonic Automotive is witnessing weakness in its most profitable market, Houston. It expects to incur loss related to EchoPark this year. Further, the company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters with an average negative surprise over the last four quarters. In addition, the earnings estimates of the company have declined over the last 60 days.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) opened at 22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.56. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 82.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $274,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $11,617,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombardia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 233,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Company’s Franchised Dealerships segment consists of traditional retail automotive franchises that sell new and used vehicles, replacement parts and vehicle repair and maintenance services, and finance and insurance products.

