Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) opened at 16.44 on Monday. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 74.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 133,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 82,041 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 282,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) is a management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in senior loans, including first lien and second lien debt instruments. It also invests in debt of public companies that are thinly traded.

