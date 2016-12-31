Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Vetr raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.19 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) opened at 24.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.27. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm earned $942.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/skechers-u-s-a-inc-skx-upgraded-to-buy-at-monness-crespi-hardt/1136883.html.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 401,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,553.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $26,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,935,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,486,000 after buying an additional 334,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,920,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,678,000 after buying an additional 208,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,998,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after buying an additional 165,648 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 43.4% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,976,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after buying an additional 900,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $62,115,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.