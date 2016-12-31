Short Interest in ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Drops By 12.2%

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,918,785 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 26,110,592 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,585,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.98. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Vetr cut ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $43,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 88.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,106,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,159,000 after buying an additional 9,913,421 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 73.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,253,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,972,000 after buying an additional 3,071,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation during the third quarter worth about $28,793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 24.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,925,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 1,777,884 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation during the third quarter worth about $14,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

