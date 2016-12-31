Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Drops By 37.0%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,088 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 6,338,352 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,419,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 63.0% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 9.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 673.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 35.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. LPL Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.86.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. LPL Financial Holdings had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.96.

LPL Financial Holdings Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

