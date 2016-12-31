Short Interest in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Drops By 11.1%

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,746,557 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 14,342,123 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,442,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) opened at 105.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.02. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $110.35.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Lam Research Corporation had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post $8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lam Research Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $537,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in Lam Research Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.24.

About Lam Research Corporation

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

