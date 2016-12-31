Short Interest in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (ETF) (IJR) Increases By 58.8%

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (ETF) (NYSE:IJR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,572,906 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 2,249,640 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,219,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) opened at 137.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average of $124.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5411 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (ETF)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (ETF) Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

