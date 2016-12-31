Short Interest in EnSync Inc (ESNC) Decreases By 21.3%

EnSync Inc (NYSE:ESNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,275 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 2,092,836 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

EnSync (NYSE:ESNC) opened at 0.7204 on Friday. EnSync has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The stock’s market cap is $34.47 million.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc is engaged in developing, licensing and manufacturing energy management systems solutions serving the commercial and industrial (C&I) building, utility, and off-grid markets. The Company develops and commercializes product and service solutions for the distributed energy generation market, including energy management systems, energy storage systems, applications, and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network.

