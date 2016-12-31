Short Interest in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA) Drops By 5.6%

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,405,235 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 34,332,623 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,537,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) opened at 12.44 on Friday. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.42 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm earned $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ARIAD Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.04) EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel M. Bollag sold 47,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $637,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,777.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Clackson sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $187,739.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,771.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,320,000. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO purchased a new stake in shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,184,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

About ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

