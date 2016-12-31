Shires Income plc (SHRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) opened at 227.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.43. Shires Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 227.71 and a 1-year high of GBX 229.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Robson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680 ($10,663.39). Also, insider Robert Talbut acquired 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £11,926.78 ($14,652.06).

Shires Income plc Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income, together with growth of both income and capital from a portfolio substantially invested in the United Kingdom equities. The Company invests in the ordinary shares of the United Kingdom quoted companies, and in convertible and preference shares with above average yields.

