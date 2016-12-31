ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

SERV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceMaster Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nomura lowered ServiceMaster Global Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on ServiceMaster Global Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceMaster Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) opened at 37.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.07. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $758 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758 million. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceMaster Global Holdings will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Gillette sold 343,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $12,519,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,720,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 74,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,704,189.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,664.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after buying an additional 852,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,434,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after buying an additional 150,817 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 232.1% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,163,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,624,000 after buying an additional 6,403,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,428,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 823,839 shares in the last quarter.

About ServiceMaster Global Holdings

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. Its services include termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair and home inspection. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group.

