Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Position Raised by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.18% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 31.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 84.4% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 196.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) traded up 1.34% on Friday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,370 shares. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company earned $263.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, which includes the remainder of its operations, including certain properties that offer fitness, wellness and spa services to members.

