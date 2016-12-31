SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 (SEKEY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 (NASDAQ:SEKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 (NASDAQ:SEKEY) opened at 10.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.71.

