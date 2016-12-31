Seaward Management Limited Partnership Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,933,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,860,000 after buying an additional 5,736,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 106.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,310,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,828,000 after buying an additional 5,326,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 117.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,657,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after buying an additional 2,515,329 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 111.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,702,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,423,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,577,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,984,000 after buying an additional 1,236,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,607 shares. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/seaward-management-limited-partnership-raises-stake-in-u-s-bancorp-usb/1137037.html.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Cecere sold 416,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $18,667,422.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,421,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $119,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

