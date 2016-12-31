Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seadrill Partners LLC (NASDAQ:SDLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Seadrill Partners LLC is engaged in owning, operating and acquiring offshore drilling rigs. The Company’s drilling rigs are under long-term contracts with major oil companies. Seadrill Partners LLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Seadrill Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Seadrill Partners (NASDAQ:SDLP) opened at 4.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. Seadrill Partners has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDLP. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seadrill Partners by 577.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Seadrill Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seadrill Partners by 179.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seadrill Partners by 100.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC is an offshore deepwater drilling company. The Company owns, operates and acquires offshore drilling units. The Company’s subsidiaries include Seadrill Operating LP, Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC and Seadrill Partners Operating LLC (collectively, OPCO). The Company’s segment is OPCO’s fleet.

