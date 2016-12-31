Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 33.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,278,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,142,000 after buying an additional 22,351,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,801,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,460,000 after buying an additional 10,096,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,598,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,907,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,601,000 after buying an additional 3,130,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,638,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,191,000 after buying an additional 1,263,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. 4,149,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The firm’s market cap is $116.80 billion. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is -108.70%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Schlumberger N.V. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 46,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $3,982,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

