Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 12,500 Shares

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $857,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,084,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $865,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $874,000.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $872,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 37,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,613,375.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $872,375.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $873,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 25,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $874,625.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $884,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $893,125.00.

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) opened at 68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 232.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75. Salesforce.com Inc has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com Inc will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. FBN Securities set a $90.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $105.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 105.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 278.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

