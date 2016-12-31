RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REI.UN shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$29.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/riocan-real-estate-investment-trust-rei-un-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1136857.html.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based closed-end real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns, develops, manages and operates grocery-anchored retail centers and mixed-use developments located in Canada. The Company invests in, develops and manages approximately 300 properties, including shopping centers and mixed-use developments in over six markets in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.