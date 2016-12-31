Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) Stake Maintained by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC maintained its position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ringcentral by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ringcentral by 5.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Ringcentral by 4.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ringcentral by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ringcentral by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) traded down 1.67% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 462,794 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.52 billion. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm earned $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ringcentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ringcentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ringcentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, SVP Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,811.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $408,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,999.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for business communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including voice, text, team messaging collaboration, high definition (HD) video for Web conferencing and fax.

