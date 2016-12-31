Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) opened at 2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The firm’s market cap is $235.47 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.38.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm earned $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.54% and a negative net margin of 255.84%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/rigel-pharmaceuticals-inc-rigl-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1136863.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP); a Phase II clinical trial for autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), and a Phase II clinical trial for IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.