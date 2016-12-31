Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol SA (NASDAQ:REPYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Repsol SA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Repsol SA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol SA from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Repsol SA (NASDAQ:REPYY) opened at 14.10 on Friday. Repsol SA has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.29 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/repsol-sa-repyy-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1136869.html.

Repsol SA Company Profile

Repsol, SA is an integrated energy company. The Company’s segments include Upstream and Downstream. Its activities are divided into two business areas: Upstream, relating to the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, and Downstream, corresponding to refining, trading and crude oil and product transportation, as well as commercialization of oil products, petrochemicals products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); commercialization, transportation and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable energy power projects.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repsol SA (REPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.