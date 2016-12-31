Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 17.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 103.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 93.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 38.9% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. 1,831,360 shares of the stock were exchanged. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 13.57%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a global chemical company. The Company’s segments include Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining, and Technology. Its O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins, including ethylene and ethylene co-products, and polyolefins.

