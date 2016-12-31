Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 772,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 201,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) opened at 15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.78. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on investing in mortgage- and other real estate-related assets. The Company operates through three segments: residential mortgage banking, residential investments, and commercial mortgage banking and investments. Its residential mortgage banking segment consists of operating a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential whole loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization or transfer to its investment portfolio.

