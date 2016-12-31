Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 2.55% of Quality Systems worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSII. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Quality Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,344,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 332,880 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Quality Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) opened at 13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company’s market cap is $816.54 million. Quality Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm earned $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. Quality Systems had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quality Systems, Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/quality-systems-inc-qsii-shares-bought-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund/1136913.html.

QSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Quality Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Quality Systems in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Quality Systems to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quality Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.