QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stake Held by Americafirst Capital Management LLC

Americafirst Capital Management LLC held its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,364,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 215,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 1.27% on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,909 shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 55.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.01 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In related news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,288.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stiles Barbara Alexander sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,507,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,440 shares in the company, valued at $167,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

