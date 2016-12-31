QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stake Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,983,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,052,610,000 after buying an additional 4,823,120 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,598,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,157,005,000 after buying an additional 1,086,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,196,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,981,000 after buying an additional 1,829,167 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 139.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,576,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,203,981,000 after buying an additional 10,234,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,320,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $927,839,000 after buying an additional 989,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,909 shares. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/qualcomm-incorporated-qcom-stake-decreased-by-dubuque-bank-trust-co/1137227.html.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.01 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other news, SVP John Francis Murphy sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $637,634.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.