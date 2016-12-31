QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stake Cut by Swedbank

Swedbank decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,242 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $58,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 242,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 622,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 475,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,478,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $347,027,000 after buying an additional 1,061,663 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 91,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 65.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stake Cut by Swedbank” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/qualcomm-incorporated-qcom-stake-cut-by-swedbank/1136899.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

In related news, SVP John Francis Murphy sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $637,634.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.