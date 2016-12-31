Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (JCP) Decreased by Analyst

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst J. Stein now expects that the firm will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The department store operator reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JCP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.35 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) traded down 1.31% on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 18,196,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The stock’s market cap is $2.56 billion.

In related news, EVP John Joseph Tighe III sold 38,756 shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $361,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109,700 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 234,523 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the third quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,255 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,755 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 67,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc (JCP). The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com, which utilizes optimized applications for desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

