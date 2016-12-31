Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp Lifted by Wedbush (TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company earned $853 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.21 million. Taylor Morrison Home Corp's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli downgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) opened at 19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 87.9% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 148,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 69,461 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 39.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 94,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a real estate development company, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. The Company is engaged in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities with operations geographically focused in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and its acquired divisions in Georgia, Illinois and North Carolina.

