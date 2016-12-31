Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 828 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (AGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,627 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Avangrid, Inc is a diversified energy and utility company with more than $30 billion in assets and operations in 25 states. The company operates regulated utilities and electricity generation through two primary lines of business. Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving approximately 3.1 million customers in New York and New England.

