Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $126,000 Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado maintained its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Novavax were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Novavax by 47.2% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,124,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 681,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Novavax by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 310,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Novavax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 243,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,928,000 after buying an additional 1,385,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded down 2.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,381,732 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s market capitalization is $341.70 million.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 189.14% and a negative net margin of 1,908.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post ($1.05) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Novavax from $5.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc (Novavax) is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

