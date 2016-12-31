Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $5,897,000. Pastel & Associes SA purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) traded down 1.91% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. 53,785 shares of the stock were exchanged. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $150.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRMT. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “hold” rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, CEO William H. Henderson sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $418,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddie L. Hight sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,851.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc is an automotive retailer focused on the integrated auto sales and finance segment of the used car market. The Company conducts its operations through its two operating subsidiaries, America’s Car Mart, Inc (Car-Mart of Arkansas) and Colonial Auto Finance, Inc (Colonial) (Collectively, Car-Mart of Arkansas and Colonial are referred to as Car-Mart).

