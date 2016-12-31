Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Continues to Hold Stake in Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado continued to hold its position in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ocwen Financial Corporation were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ocwen Financial Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocwen Financial Corporation by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Ocwen Financial Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 468,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ocwen Financial Corporation by 42.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ocwen Financial Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 3,190,401 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $668.30 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Ocwen Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.40. Ocwen Financial Corporation had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company earned $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Corporation will post ($1.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King cut shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Ocwen Financial Corporation Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mortgage company. The Company’s segments include Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Company’s Servicing segment consists of its core residential servicing business.

