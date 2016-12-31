Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 522,749 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522,749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1,008.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 20.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 44.4% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $218,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) traded up 0.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 679,134 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Equity Commonwealth from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Equity Commonwealth from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of office buildings throughout the United States. It operates in central business district properties and suburban properties segment. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 60 properties (over 130 buildings) with a combined of approximately 24 million square feet.

