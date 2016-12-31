Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 108,401 Shares of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,401 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of ArcBest Corporation worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ArcBest Corporation by 99.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in ArcBest Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ArcBest Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ArcBest Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ArcBest Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) traded down 1.95% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,057 shares. ArcBest Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $708.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ArcBest Corporation had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America Corporation raised ArcBest Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research started coverage on ArcBest Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on ArcBest Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other ArcBest Corporation news, VP Daniel E. Loe sold 5,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $167,915.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Echols sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $320,748.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest Corporation

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing freight transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Freight Transportation (ABF Freight) segment, Premium Logistics (Panther), Transportation Management (ABF Logistics), Emergency & Preventative Maintenance (FleetNet) and Household Goods Moving Services (ABF Moving).

