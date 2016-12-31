Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRIM. Avondale Partners cut Primoris Services Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wunderlich boosted their price objective on Primoris Services Corporation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Primoris Services Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Primoris Services Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Primoris Services Corporation in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) opened at 22.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Primoris Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Primoris Services Corporation had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business earned $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Corporation will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/primoris-services-corporation-prim-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1136871.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Primoris Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $243,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. It operates in three segments: the West Construction Services segment (West segment), the East Construction Services segment (East segment) and the Energy segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.