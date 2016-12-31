Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Primerica were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 72.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Primerica by 289.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) traded down 1.00% on Friday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 185,835 shares. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Primerica had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post $4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $83.00 price target on Primerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In other news, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $82,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica Inc (Primerica) distributes financial products to middle-income households. The Company operates through three segments. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

