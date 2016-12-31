Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 106 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $774,968,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,884,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $904,477,000 after buying an additional 9,487,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $388,383,000. FMR LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,983,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,052,610,000 after buying an additional 4,823,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 23.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,300,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $498,233,000 after buying an additional 1,761,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 1.27% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 5,941,909 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.01 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,288.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Francis Murphy sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $637,634.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

