Portland General Electric Company (POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Portland General Electric Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric Company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Portland General Electric Company from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric Company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) opened at 43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $45.21.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company earned $484 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473 million. Portland General Electric Company had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company (PGE) is an electric utility company. The Company is engaged in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The Company also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers and power marketers.

