PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $501,000 Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Compass Diversified Holdings worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,905,000 after buying an additional 229,014 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 18.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 268,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 1,151.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 194,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 303,557 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

In other Compass Diversified Holdings news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,717.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages a group of small and middle-market businesses. The Company’s segments include The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty Safe or Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

