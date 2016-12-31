PHI Group Inc (PHIL) CEO Henry Fahman Buys 2,500,000 Shares

PHI Group Inc (NASDAQ:PHIL) CEO Henry Fahman acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,985,847 shares in the company, valued at $598,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PHI Group Inc (NASDAQ:PHIL) opened at 0.2899 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. PHI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s market cap is $3.02 million.
About PHI Group
PHI Group, Inc, formerly Providential Holdings, Inc is engaged in energy and natural resources. The Company focuses on the acquisition of energy-related assets and other natural resources, partnering with other companies to develop energy projects in select geographical areas, and provide renewable energy solutions, including bio-mass, wind, solar power and other technologies.
