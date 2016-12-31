PHI Group Inc (NASDAQ:PHIL) CEO Henry Fahman acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,985,847 shares in the company, valued at $598,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PHI Group Inc (NASDAQ:PHIL) opened at 0.2899 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. PHI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s market cap is $3.02 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PHI Group Inc (PHIL) CEO Henry Fahman Buys 2,500,000 Shares” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/phi-group-inc-phil-ceo-henry-fahman-buys-2500000-shares/1136793.html.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc, formerly Providential Holdings, Inc is engaged in energy and natural resources. The Company focuses on the acquisition of energy-related assets and other natural resources, partnering with other companies to develop energy projects in select geographical areas, and provide renewable energy solutions, including bio-mass, wind, solar power and other technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.