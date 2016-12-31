PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Stake Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,027 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetroChina Company Limited were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in PetroChina Company Limited during the second quarter valued at $5,839,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 840.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 73,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PetroChina Company Limited during the second quarter valued at $3,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 41.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina Company Limited during the second quarter valued at $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,243 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.40 and a beta of 1.29. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $78.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/petrochina-company-limited-ptr-stake-reduced-by-acadian-asset-management-llc/1137111.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetroChina Company Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered PetroChina Company Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Company Limited Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited is an oil and gas producer and distributor. The Company’s segments are Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.