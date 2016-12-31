PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 114.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 64,152 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $7,381,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 355,782 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.89. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental and laboratory markets. The Company’s operating segments include Human Health, Environmental Health and Corporate. The Human Health segment concentrates on developing diagnostics, tools and applications to help detect diseases earlier.

