Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Position Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pepsico makes up 0.6% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 1.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 5,341.9% in the second quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 815,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,419,000 after buying an additional 800,747 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter worth approximately $15,105,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.34% on Friday, reaching $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,969 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. Pepsico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm earned $16 billion during the quarter. Pepsico had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pepsico, Inc. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr raised Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.11 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pepsico in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pepsico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

