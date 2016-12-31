Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Stake Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 20,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) traded up 0.58% on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 897,478 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.32 billion. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

WARNING: “Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Stake Cut by First Trust Advisors LP” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/pennsylvania-real-estate-investment-trust-pei-stake-cut-by-first-trust-advisors-lp/1137055.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is an integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company has a primary investment focus on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, development and disposition of shopping malls.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.